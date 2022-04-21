Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 60,861 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.