Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.83

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.83 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.50). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 374,918 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £516.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.19%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Stories

