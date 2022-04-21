Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.82.

GEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.34 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.90.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

