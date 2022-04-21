Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $6.95. Glencore shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 145,196 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GLCNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Glencore alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.