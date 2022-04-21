Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EDOC stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

