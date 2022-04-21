Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.60. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 535,467 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

