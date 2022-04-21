Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.97. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 206,555 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.77 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Graphite One alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,500.

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.