Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $173.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.72.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

