Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASR. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

