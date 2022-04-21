Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) will report sales of $96.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the highest is $101.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Guardant Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

