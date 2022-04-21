Hanetf Icav – Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hanetf Icav – Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 624.40 ($8.12). Hanetf Icav – Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF shares last traded at GBX 612.90 ($7.97), with a volume of 1,212 shares trading hands.
Further Reading
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanetf Icav - Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanetf Icav - Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.