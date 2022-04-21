Hayward (HAYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

