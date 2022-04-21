HC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 51,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day moving average is $310.85.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

