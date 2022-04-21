HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $616.95 million, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

