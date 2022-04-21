Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.