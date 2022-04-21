Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.53

Shares of Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.53 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 126.80 ($1.65). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.64), with a volume of 625,714 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £707.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 38.49 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Get Home REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Home REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.