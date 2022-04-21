IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $796.16

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.16 ($10.36) and traded as high as GBX 832.75 ($10.83). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 829 ($10.79), with a volume of 1,834,874 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.99) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.74) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

Get IG Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 796.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,163.67). Also, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,046.47).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.