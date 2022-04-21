Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.91 and last traded at 1.99. Approximately 30,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.09.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

