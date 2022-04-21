InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.53) to GBX 5,675 ($73.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.46) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.