Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Invitae has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.