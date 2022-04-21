Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.29 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 21.44 ($0.28). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 533,558 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.29 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,419.20). Also, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($34,153.01). Insiders purchased a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $5,375,000 over the last ninety days.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

