iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

