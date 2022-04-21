Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY22 guidance at $3.70-$3.82 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IRM opened at $57.72 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

