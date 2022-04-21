iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.09

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.09 and last traded at $119.38, with a volume of 241874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

