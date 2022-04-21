iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.09

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.09 and last traded at $119.38, with a volume of 241874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.15.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
