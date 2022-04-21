Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 339,098 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Isoray by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
