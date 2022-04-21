Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 339,098 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Isoray by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

