J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $190.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

JBHT stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $193.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

