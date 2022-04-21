J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JBHT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $193.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

