Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EA stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

