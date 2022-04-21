Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

