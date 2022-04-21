Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN opened at $255.38 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

