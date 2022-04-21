Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 8,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.