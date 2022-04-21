Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 8,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE EQH opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.
Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
