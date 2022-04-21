JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 811 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

