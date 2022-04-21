Karen A. Foster Sells 16,413 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

