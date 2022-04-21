Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.54

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $14.49. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

