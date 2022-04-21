Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Up 0.5%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.67 ($0.43). 8,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 63,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £20.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.

Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through Gas Maintenance, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

