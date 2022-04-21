Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

