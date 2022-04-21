Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.
About Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKF)
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.