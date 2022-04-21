Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.58

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $16.84. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 100,484 shares changing hands.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

