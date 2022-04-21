K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.20

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.20 ($20.65) and traded as high as €36.45 ($39.19). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.16 ($36.73), with a volume of 2,032,327 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.20.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)
