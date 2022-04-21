La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $27.81 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

