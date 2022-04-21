Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.30

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.30 and traded as high as C$40.24. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$38.79, with a volume of 654,592 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

