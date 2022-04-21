Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $753.83

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.83 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 763.80 ($9.94). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 758 ($9.86), with a volume of 1,301,795 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.95) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.71) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.65).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 753.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,150.00).
Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
