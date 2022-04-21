Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $753.83

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.83 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 763.80 ($9.94). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 758 ($9.86), with a volume of 1,301,795 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.95) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.71) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.65).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 753.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,150.00).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

