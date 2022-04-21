Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.20. Lightbridge shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 107,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

