Limelight Networks (LLNW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Limelight Networks to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LLNW stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $30,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

