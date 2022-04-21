Linde (LIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $326.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.89 and a 200-day moving average of $317.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

