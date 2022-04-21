Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $5.97. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 292,510 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

