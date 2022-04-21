Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.07

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.07 and traded as high as C$17.00. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$16.84, with a volume of 5,142 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.07. The company has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

