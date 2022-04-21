Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.02.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.92. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.