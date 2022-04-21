Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 12,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 448,507 shares.The stock last traded at $55.02 and had previously closed at $55.17.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

