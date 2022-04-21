Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

