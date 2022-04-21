Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 452,308 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Microsoft worth $7,858,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

